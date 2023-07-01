Every week, we curate four of the most essential stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.
Calvert County
Introducing K9 Atlas: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Canine Officer
SHARKFEST Returns: Dive into the Fascinating World of Sharks at Calvert Marine Museum
Hospice of the Chesapeake Names Dr. Marny Fetzer as Chief Medical Officer
Charles County
Outstanding Support Services Personnel Honored by Charles County Public Schools
CSM Velocity Center Executive Director Joins Charles County Military Alliance Council Board of Directors
Charles County Commissioners Approve Legislation to Boost Opportunities for Minority-Owned Businesses
St. Mary’s County
St. Mary’s County School Employee Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Minor
Firefighter Recovers After Injuries Sustained in Leonardtown Structure Fire
A Hero’s Welcome: Fallen Firefighter Brice Trossbach returns to St. Mary’s to a grateful community
State of Maryland
Maryland Announces Commercial Male Hard Crab Catch Limits for Chesapeake Bay
Wage growth remains high, jobs are steady and inflation is falling so why are people worried?
Celebrating 40 Years of MedSTAR Transport: Revolutionizing Medical Evacuation in the Mid-Atlantic