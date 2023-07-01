Every week, we curate four of the most essential stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County

Introducing K9 Atlas: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Canine Officer

Optimist Club of Calvert Announces 2023 Scholarship Winners

SHARKFEST Returns: Dive into the Fascinating World of Sharks at Calvert Marine Museum

Hospice of the Chesapeake Names Dr. Marny Fetzer as Chief Medical Officer

Charles County

Outstanding Support Services Personnel Honored by Charles County Public Schools

Fatal Crash After Police Pursuit in Charles County: IID Investigates

CSM Velocity Center Executive Director Joins Charles County Military Alliance Council Board of Directors

Charles County Commissioners Approve Legislation to Boost Opportunities for Minority-Owned Businesses

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County School Employee Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach Dies in the Line of Duty, Remembered for Ultimate Sacrifice

Firefighter Recovers After Injuries Sustained in Leonardtown Structure Fire

A Hero’s Welcome: Fallen Firefighter Brice Trossbach returns to St. Mary’s to a grateful community

State of Maryland

Maryland Announces Commercial Male Hard Crab Catch Limits for Chesapeake Bay

Minimum wage increase on the horizon for most, some will get there sooner

Wage growth remains high, jobs are steady and inflation is falling so why are people worried?

Celebrating 40 Years of MedSTAR Transport: Revolutionizing Medical Evacuation in the Mid-Atlantic

