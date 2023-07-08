Every week, we curate four of the most essential stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County

Calverton School Board of Trustees Appoints Interim Head of School for 2023-24 Academic Year: The Calverton School Board of Trustees has announced the selection of Dr. Allison Trentman as the Interim Head of School for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year. Dr. Trentman, an esteemed member of the Calverton family, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to student success. Photo Gallery: Solomons Fourth of July Celebration

Calvert County Board Honors Huntingtown High School Athlete for Track and Field Achievements: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) took a moment during their recent meeting to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Domenion Jacobs from Huntingtown High School. Domenion’s exceptional performance during the 2022-2023 track and field athletic season has earned him well-deserved recognition.

Calvert County Welcomes 20 New and Expanded Businesses, Boosting Local Economy: Calvert County, Maryland, known for its commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial and competitive business environment, has recently experienced a significant boost in local business growth. The Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulated 20 businesses that have opened or expanded in the county from February through May 2023.

Charles County

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Waldorf Intersection: – In a tragic incident on July 6, an 84-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Old Washington Road and Trade Zone Court in Waldorf. The driver of the involved vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, remained at the scene following the collision. Tragic Firework Accident Claims Life of 20-Year-Old in Charles County

18-Year-Old Branded Menace: Charles County Teen Receives Maximum 10-Year Sentence for Violent Armed Robbery: Ta’vyon Cortaz Wills, an 18-year-old resident of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West. Wills pleaded guilty to charges of Armed Robbery and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence on May 10, 2023. The sentencing took place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Suspect at Large After Shooting in Waldorf Recreational Center Parking Lot: A shooting incident occurred on July 5, at approximately 2:41 p.m., in the 4100 block of Lancaster Circle in Waldorf, Maryland. Authorities responded to the scene after receiving a report of gunfire.

St. Mary’s County

Jamie Lathroum Dominates Late Model Feature at Potomac Speedway: Veteran driver Jamie Lathroum secured his first win of the season in an impressive display of skill and tire management during Monday night’s 30-lap Late Model feature at Potomac Speedway. Starting from the front row, Lathroum steered his familiar Longhorn no.6 to victory, marking his 19th career Late Model win at the track and earning a prize of $3000.

Kevin’s Corner Kafe Closes Its Doors After 15 Years, but Kevin Continues to Serve the Community at Thompson’s Seafood Corner: In a somber turn of events, Kevin’s Corner Kafe has officially closed its doors today, marking the end of an era for the beloved restaurant. After months of searching for the right buyer, the establishment has found new owners who share their commitment to giving back to the community. Despite the closure, Kevin will continue to serve the community at his family’s market, Thompson’s Seafood Corner.

Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Unveils Renovated Lexington Park Headquarters: Cedar Point Federal Credit Union® marked a new era in its commitment to member service as it unveiled its freshly renovated headquarters on June 29th, 2023, following a two-month closure for refurbishment.

State of Maryland

Prospective teachers appreciate Educator Shortage Act, some still want improvements: Maryland lawmakers admit it can take several years, and multiple attempts, from when a bill is introduced until it is passed. But some teachers-in-training pushed to make sure that didn’t happen in this year’s 90-day legislative session. Landmark legislation takes effect

Chesapeake Bay Restoration Efforts Show Progress, but Challenges Remain, According to Annual Bay Barometer: The Chesapeake Bay Program recently released its annual Bay Barometer report, assessing the health and restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay watershed for the years 2019-2020. The report indicates that the ecosystem is recovering from short-term weather impacts and long-term degradation caused by excess nutrients and sediment.

Moore-Miller Administration Enacts Landmark Legislation to Boost Maryland’s Economy, Education, and Support Veterans: In a significant milestone for Maryland, the Moore-Miller administration announced the implementation of several groundbreaking laws today, marking the successful culmination of the 2023 legislative session. These legislations, effective from July 1, address key areas of focus, including economic development, educational opportunity, and veteran support.

