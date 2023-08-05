Every week, we curate four of the most essential stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.
Calvert County
Calvert County Man Credits Four-Leaf Clover for $50,000 Lottery Win
Former Youth Football Coach Sentenced to 40 Years for Child Pornography and Sexual Abuse
Woman involved in early July fatal crash arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia
Charles County
NOAA to Invest $5 Million in New Visitor Center at Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary
Harford County Executive Shares Insights on Charter Government with Charles County Charter Board
Public Safety Cadet Program Celebrates Girls’ Triumph in National SkillsUSA
St. Mary’s County
The Patuxent Partnership Empowers STEM Education with 2023 Pathways Scholarship Recipients
Changing of the Guard: Enid Sanchez-Bubb Becomes New Chairwoman of St. Mary’s Ryken Board of Directors
State of Maryland
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Returns, Offering Savings for Back-to-School Shoppers
Maryland Governor Allocates $6.3 Million to Combat Hate Crimes and Bolster Police Recruitment
Maryland Fishing Report for August 4, 2023