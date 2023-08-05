Every week, we curate four of the most essential stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County

Calvert County Man Credits Four-Leaf Clover for $50,000 Lottery Win

Washington D.C. Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in Prince Frederick

Former Youth Football Coach Sentenced to 40 Years for Child Pornography and Sexual Abuse

Woman involved in early July fatal crash arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia

Charles County

NOAA to Invest $5 Million in New Visitor Center at Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary

Armed Suspect Apprehended in Waldorf Shooting Incident

Harford County Executive Shares Insights on Charter Government with Charles County Charter Board

Public Safety Cadet Program Celebrates Girls’ Triumph in National SkillsUSA

St. Mary’s County

The Patuxent Partnership Empowers STEM Education with 2023 Pathways Scholarship Recipients

Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Three Notch Road Prompts Investigation

Changing of the Guard: Enid Sanchez-Bubb Becomes New Chairwoman of St. Mary’s Ryken Board of Directors

Southern Maryland SMOKE 6

State of Maryland

Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Returns, Offering Savings for Back-to-School Shoppers

911 call centers struggle with staffing shortages, mental health, burnout

Maryland Governor Allocates $6.3 Million to Combat Hate Crimes and Bolster Police Recruitment

Maryland Fishing Report for August 4, 2023

David M. Higgins II is an award-winning journalist passionate about uncovering the truth and telling compelling stories. Born in Baltimore and raised in Southern Maryland, he has lived in several East...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply