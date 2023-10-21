Southern Maryland has experienced various noteworthy events and developments over the past week. In this Week in Review, we provide an objective overview of the region’s recent occurrences and news, reflecting the realities of life in this vibrant and historic part of the state.

Calvert County:

Chesapeake Beach man killed in fatal pedestrian crash: In the early hours of October 15, 2023, a tragic incident unfolded at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Old Fort Road in Fort Washington, Maryland. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is now diligently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that claimed the life of 24-year-old Austin McCollum of Chesapeake Beach. Silas M. Moore Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery and Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison

“Southern Maryland Artists Showcase ‘An Itch to Scratch’ – Unveiling Scratchboard Art at ArtWorks@7th”:Local artisans, Lonnie Harkins and Donna Tizol, are gearing up to unveil their diverse talents at the ArtWorks@7th gallery, showcasing a unique collection of scratchboard art. The exhibition, aptly titled “An Itch to Scratch,” features the mesmerizing results of their artistic endeavors.

Calvert County to Shine Bright in Support of Veterans: Calvert County has extended an open invitation to its residents and businesses, urging them to illuminate their homes and buildings in vibrant green during the week of November 6-12, 2023, as a heartfelt gesture of support for military veterans. This initiative is part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide campaign championed by the National Association of Counties, aimed at uniting communities across the United States in honoring and assisting veterans.

Charles County

Enterprise Community Development Closes Financing for Magnolia Gardens, a Landmark Affordable Housing Project in Charles County: – In a significant milestone for affordable housing in Charles County, Maryland, Enterprise Community Development, Inc. has successfully secured financing for Magnolia Gardens. This groundbreaking project will introduce 72 new apartments to the region. As the first non-age-restricted 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) development in Charles County, Magnolia Gardens is poised to meet the housing needs of the local workforce. Suspect Arrested and Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Case

Maryland Transportation Investment and Legislative Matters Top Discussions in Commissioner Meeting: In a comprehensive meeting held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Commissioners delved into various topics of significance, prominently featuring the unveiling of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ambitious Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP). This program, outlining a six-year capital budget investment of $21.2 billion in the state’s transportation network, took center stage during the proceedings.

Charles County Public Schools Announces Redistricting Committee for New Elementary School Attendance Zone: In an effort to establish an attendance zone for the upcoming Elementary School No. 23, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has introduced the members of its redistricting committee. The move signifies a significant step in the development of the new school and ensuring a smooth transition for the local community.

St. Mary’s County

Naval Air Systems Command Celebrates Record Number of Women in STEM: In a historic moment, thirteen exceptional women from the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) were honored at the Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference awards ceremony held on October 14. These awards commend outstanding science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) achievements. This year’s accolades marked the highest number of NAVAIR employees ever to be recognized at the annual event.

St. Mary’s County Commissioners Acknowledge Awards and Take Key Actions in Business Meeting: On Tuesday, October 17, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened for their regular business meeting, commencing with an invocation and the pledge, and swiftly moved through the consent agenda. The session saw the recognition of the U.S. Oyster Festival’s 57th Anniversary and National Disability Employment Awareness Month with official proclamations.

Mechanicsville Man Sentenced to 75 Years for Felony Sex Abuse of Minor: In a stern judgment handed down, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced 28-year-old Randy Dindlebeck of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was sentenced to 75 years in prison, with 24 years of active incarceration. The sentence comes following his conviction in May 2023 by a St. Mary’s County jury for a series of sexual abuses against a minor that occurred between July and September 2021.

State of Maryland

Maryland to Invest $69 Million in Broadband Expansion, Aiding Unserved Homes: To bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to high-speed internet, Governor Wes Moore has unveiled plans to allocate $69 million in federal funding to two pioneering programs. These initiatives, Home Stretch for Public Housing and Home Stretch for Difficult-to-Serve Properties, are set to provide internet connectivity to approximately 15,000 previously unserved households across Maryland. Transparency of Maryland state’s attorney’s offices is the focus of a newly structured task force

How many kids receive state help for neglect and abuse? Md. council says they don’t know: Maryland Child Protective Services evaluates thousands of potential cases of child neglect, abuse, and mistreatment each year to determine what actions are needed to protect some of the state’s most vulnerable population: its youth.

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Awards $9.6 Million in Grants for Chesapeake Bay Restoration: In a significant move towards the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) has announced grant awards totaling $9.6 million. The announcement, made today at Black Dog Farm in Queen Anne, Maryland, saw representatives from NFWF and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standing alongside Members of Congress, local leaders, and community members to unveil these critical grants.

