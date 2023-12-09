Southern Maryland, a region renowned for its rich history and scenic landscapes, recently witnessed a dynamic week filled with a spectrum of events, activities, and developments that captured the essence of life in this vibrant community. From political decisions and public health updates to community gatherings and local initiatives, the past week showcased the diverse tapestry of Southern Maryland life. This article provides a comprehensive and factual recap of the key events and highlights that unfolded across the region during the preceding seven days.

As we delve into the week’s noteworthy occurrences, it becomes evident that Southern Maryland is a place where the past and the present coexist harmoniously where the community’s resilience and unity shine through various challenges. Whether it’s political leaders making decisions that shape the region’s future, citizens coming together to support local businesses, or developments in public health, this week in review offers a snapshot of life in Southern Maryland and the events that continue to shape its character.

Calvert County

Calvert County Seeks New Members for Police Oversight Committee: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applications for new members to join the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC), a key component of the county’s police oversight framework. This announcement marks a significant step in enhancing police accountability and community involvement in law enforcement processes.

Fatal Crash on Route 4 Claims Young Lusby Woman’s Life: A tragic car accident occurred on December 5, 2023, claiming the life of a 23-year-old woman on Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road in Lothian, Maryland. At approximately 2:10 p.m., local authorities responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a 2018 Toyota Yaris.

SMECO Raises $58,000 for Mental Health Services in Southern Maryland: Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) employees have made a substantial contribution to mental health services in their community by raising $58,000 for Cornerstone Southern Maryland, a notable achievement in supporting residents with behavioral health disorders.

Charles County

Charles County Seniors Join Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program: Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors have been selected to represent their school system in the prestigious Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. These students are Charlie Bowie, Sydney Gunther, Kaylah Pratt, and David Yum, with Bowie as an alternate. La Plata High Triumphs in “It’s Academic” County Contest

Two 18-Year-Olds Arrested on Gun Charges: Two 18-year-olds were charged with illegal firearm possession after CCSO officers found a loaded firearm without a serial number during a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Crain Highway.

Teen Arrested in Armed Robberies, Carjackings: A teenager is facing a slew of charges following two armed robberies and carjackings that took place last month in Kingston, police say. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and other related charges. He was also detained at a juvenile facility.

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Woman Wins $108,910 in FAST PLAY Jackpot: In an extraordinary turn of events, a routine coffee run led to a life-changing win for a St. Mary’s County woman. On her usual morning stop for coffee on November 28, she decided to try her luck at the FAST PLAY Home Run Riches game, resulting in a staggering $108,910 progressive jackpot win. Maryland military facilities probing groundwater for ‘forever chemicals’

Fatal Crash on Three Notch Road Claims Life of Lexington Park Man: On Sunday, December 3, 2023, a tragic incident occurred on Three Notch Road near McDowell Lane, Maryland. At approximately 12:15 pm, Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack were called to the scene where a vehicle had collided with a tree. Upon their arrival, troopers and other emergency services personnel discovered a single vehicle off the roadway. One individual was found outside the vehicle.

Vehicle Crashes into Home in Lexington Park, Driver Deceased: A vehicle veered off the road in a tragic incident early Sunday morning. It struck a residence in Lexington Park, Maryland, resulting in the death of the driver. The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack received an emergency call around 1:15 am on December 3, 2023, and promptly dispatched troopers to the scene at 21504 Exquisite Court.

State of Maryland

Maryland Fishing Report: December 6 – December 12, 2023: As 2023 draws to a close, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issues its final weekly fishing report, highlighting the chain pickerel for its sheer excitement and the impending closure of the striped bass season in the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries on December 10. With the season’s end in sight, DNR plans to announce the 2024 limits and seasons during the winter, following concerns about the striped bass’s spawning success over the past five years. County, state leaders lash out at $3.3 billion in transportation cuts

Maryland delays vote on new high school standard: The Maryland State Board of Education has delayed a vote on a new standard that will shape what students learn in high school and determine how much state funding schools get.

House Judiciary Committee holds final briefing on juvenile justice reform: The House Judiciary Committee held its third briefing on juvenile justice reform Tuesday, this time with representatives from a national policy organization, a local judge and six nonprofit organizations that work with troubled youth.

