Calvert County:

Calvert Celebrates Economic Development Week: Although the role of the Economic Development Department is often misunderstood with everything happening behind the scenes, Kelly Robertson-Slagle, director of the Calvert County Economic Development Department stated that economic developers, local leaders, and partner organizations are working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for Calvert County.

Lusby Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor: On May 12, 2021, Brian Cullen Sheridan, 42, of Lusby, was convicted by a jury of felony sex abuse of a minor and related charges. The trial, presided over by Judge Mark S. Chandlee, was conducted with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

CalvertHealth Appoints Dunkirk Resident Julie Cornellier to Board of Trustees: Dunkirk resident Julie Cornellier has been named to the CalvertHealth Foundation Board of Trustees. She and her husband, Victor, have been longtime supporters of the hospital as donors and volunteers. Cornellier joins 12 other community members who are currently serving.

Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center: The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting to receive input for the planning and construction of the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting will be held Monday, June 7 at 6 p.m. through Zoom.

Charles County:

Police investigating Armed Carjacking in Waldorf: On May 10 at 3:53 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Seal Place in Waldorf for the report of an armed carjacking. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim. Initial investigation revealed the victim met the suspect on a dating website, and they arranged to meet in the area of Seal Place.

Charles County Commissioners May 11, 2021 Meeting Briefs: On Tuesday, May 11, the Board of County Commissioners participated in a Budget Work Session. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff continued discussions on the Fiscal 2022 General Fund Operating Budget, Enterprise Funds, Fiscal 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Projects, new positions list, and vehicle and equipment list. County Commissioners discussed potential annual and one-time budget reductions of $861,000, in order to provide additional funding to the Charles County Board of Education.

Bryans Road Man Pleads Guilty in Crash that killed 18-Year-Old: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, James Anthony Christian, 46 of Bryans Road, entered a guilty plea to Motor Vehicle Manslaughter and 4 counts of Second-Degree Assault.

Charles Co. Schools, health department partnering on vaccine survey: Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is partnering with the Charles County Department of Health to survey parents about their interest in the COVID-19 vaccine recently approved for children 12 and older. CCPS is asking parents of children who meet the age criteria to complete an optional interest survey.

St. Mary’s County:

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Ages 12 & Older in St. Mary’s: Following authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use of the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is expanding eligibility for SMCHD vaccination clinics to include individuals ages 12 and older.

All About the Kitties (and Art too!): Our furry friends stole the show with an overload of cuteness and cuddles! “The Cat’s Meow” art exhibit opened at St. Mary’s County Arts Council on First Friday, May 7th, featuring a collection of feline themed works by 30 different local artists. Other special guests included a steady stream of socially distanced visitors as well as kitty art appreciators.

Willows Rec Center: St Mary’s Hotspot for Sports and Drinks: Since opening its doors in late 2019, Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park, MD has been catering to a wide variety of sports while serving up a tasty menu of gameday favorites accompanied by an all-star lineup of beer and wine at Sidelines Bar & Grill.

St. Mary’s County Commissioners May 11, 2021 Meeting Briefs: The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for a purchase agreement for an avigation easement to complete the Runway Protection Zone and allow access to the west end of the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

State of Maryland:

A Breath of Fresh Air! Hogan ends Maryland Mask Mandate: At a Friday, May 14, 2021 press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan(R) announced the end of the Maryland Mask Mandate. The Governor did not give a specific date but said the masks mandate was ending in “conjunction” with the other restrictions tomorrow.

With State COVID Metrics Decreasing, Hogan Eases More Restrictions: As a result of the state’s rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and subsequent declines in key health metrics, Governor Larry Hogan today announced the lifting of all capacity restrictions on outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues and indoor entertainment venues and conventions, and all remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, as of Saturday, May 15.

Ledo’s to give free pizza to those who get their first COVID Vaccine Shot in May & June: Ledo Pizza will be giving away one free 8” cheese pizza to participants who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the state of Maryland during the months of May and June. The program will start May 13, 2021, and end on June 30, 2021, or until 10,000 free pizzas have been given out.

Maryland Department of Health reaches COVID-19 response milestone, administering 10 million tests since onset of pandemic: The Maryland Department of Health today surpassed a major COVID-19 response milestone, administering more than 10 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maryland Fishing Report for May 7, 2021: This week holds the promise of fishing for a variety of species. The trout put-and-take areas have been generously stocked and blue catfish and northern snakeheads are very active. Chesapeake Bay anglers are excited to be able to fish for the large post-spawn striped bass as they exit the spawning rivers and head out of the bay for the northern waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

National News:

Top U.S. fuel pipeline recovering from devastating ransomware attack: After a six-day outage, the top U.S. fuel pipeline on Thursday moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels to East Coast states after throwing off a crippling cyberattack. The Colonial Pipeline Co, which can carry 100 million gallons per day of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, resumed computer-controlled pumping after adding safety measures.

Upcoming Southern Maryland Government Meetings:

St. Mary’s Commissioners to Host Public Forum May 25

Public Hearing Scheduled for Calvert County Fiscal Year 2022 Commissioners’ Recommended Budget

