Calvert County:

Maryland Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Prince Frederick Walgreens Pharmacy Robbery: District Heights resident, Samuel Alston Spence, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the 2022 robbery of Walgreens Pharmacy in Prince Frederick. Calvert Co. Schools Career and Technology Academy (CTA) Teacher Scott Owens Honored as 2023 MD Career & Technical Education Teacher of the Year

Man Convicted of Felony Firearms Possession and Related Weapons Charges Following Jury Trial: After a two-day jury trial in Calvert County Circuit Court, Patrick Allan Portzen, Jr. of Lusby, was found guilty of felony firearms possession and related weapons charges. The jury reached the verdict on March 8, 2023, after three hours of deliberation. However, Portzen was found not guilty of 1st and 2nd-degree assault charges.

Calvert Co. Employee of the year honored; School board budget will be discussed further: With over 1,200 employees in county government, The Employee Recognition Committee recognized 10-year employee Lisa Viverette, Human Resources Analyst II as the 2022 Employee of the Year.

Charles County:

Charles Co Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges, released on bond: Maryland State Police arrested a Charles County man on Tuesday after an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force uncovered evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Police Identify Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Porsche on US Route 301: On Saturday evening, a pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle collision involving a Porsche on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in Waldorf, Maryland. Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the scene after receiving a report of the incident at around 8:36 pm. Piccowaxen Middle School Student Inappropriately Touches Classmate

Charles County Commissioners Approve Annual Transportation Priority Letter: On Tuesday, March 7, the Charles County Commissioners approved the county’s annual transportation priority letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation. The letter prioritizes the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit, improvements to the US 301 Waldorf corridor, pedestrian safety enhancements at US 301/Smallwood Drive and MD 228/Western Parkway, projects to improve the Hughesville area, and Governor Harry W. Nice/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton bridge replacement project.

Waldorf Teacher Arrested and Charged with Sexual Abuse of Minor and Child Pornography: On March 4, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested and charged David Warren Henson, Jr., a 53-year-old teacher from Waldorf, with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography. The charges came after it was reported that he sexually abused an adolescent female over a period of two years.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s County Commissioners Hold Joint Meeting with Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River: The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held a joint meeting with the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to discuss important topics affecting both the county and the military base.

New State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling Prioritizes Public Safety in St. Mary’s County: During her first appearance at a Commissioner Budget Work Session, newly elected State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County Jaymi Sterling delivered a clear message: public safety must be the county’s top funding priority.

Mechanicsville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl: A 30-year-old man from Mechanicsville, Maryland, has pleaded guilty to a felony possession charge with intent to distribute fentanyl. State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced the guilty plea on Monday and praised the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit for their comprehensive investigation and tremendous police work.

State of Maryland:

2022 Maryland School Report Card Released After Pandemic Hiatus: The 2022 Maryland School Report Card has been released, providing a comprehensive picture of school performance in the state. The report card rates schools from one to five stars based on several indicators including academic achievement, academic progress, progress toward English language proficiency, graduation rate, and school quality and student success. Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Announces He Will Not Seek Republican Nomination for President in 2024

Maryland Legislature Proposes Pilot Program to Study Four-Day Workweek: The Maryland Legislature is considering a bill to create a pilot program to study the effects of a four-day workweek. Under the proposed program, qualifying companies would receive a tax incentive to move employees from a 40-hour week to 32 hours without a reduction in pay or benefits.

Maryland Bill Aims to Save Lives by Requiring Fentanyl Testing in Hospitals: A proposed bill in the Maryland General Assembly could help save lives by requiring hospitals to conduct a test for fentanyl in patients suspected of drug overdose. HB 811, sponsored by state Del. Joe Vogel, D-Montgomery, aims to address the prevalence of fentanyl in communities across Maryland.