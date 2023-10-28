Southern Maryland, a region renowned for its rich history and scenic landscapes, recently witnessed a dynamic week filled with a spectrum of events, activities, and developments that captured the essence of life in this vibrant community. From political decisions and public health updates to community gatherings and local initiatives, the past week showcased the diverse tapestry of Southern Maryland life. In this article, we provide a comprehensive and factual recap of the key events and highlights that unfolded across the region during the preceding seven days.

As we delve into the week’s noteworthy occurrences, it becomes evident that Southern Maryland is a place where the past and the present coexist harmoniously, where the community’s resilience and unity shine through various challenges. Whether it’s political leaders making decisions that shape the region’s future, citizens coming together to support local businesses, or developments in public health, this week in review offers a snapshot of life in Southern Maryland and the events that continue to shape its character.

CALVERT COUNTY

Calvert County Resident Strikes Gold with $100,000 Lottery Win
Calvert County Government Honored with Government Experience Project Award for Innovative Encompass Land Management Online Portal
Silas M. Moore Sentenced to 40 Years for May 2023 M&T Bank Robbery in Dunkirk
CalvertHealth Foundation’s Annual Breast Cancer 5K Shatters Fundraising Record

CHARLES COUNTY

Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Discussed at Commissioner Briefing
CSM Among Top Community Colleges in Maryland and the U.S. for 2024
Fifteen New Officers Graduate from Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy
Charles County Maintains Coveted AAA Bond Rating

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

Knowledge Boxing Gym celebrates 10 years in Great Mills
St. Mary’s Ryken Honors 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
St. Mary’s County Commissioners Address Key Issues in Latest Business Meeting
St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Michael Munshaw

STATE OF MARYLAND

Maryland’s Fall Foliage Report: Autumn’s Splendor Spreads Across the State
Attorney general, public defender launch collaborative to address inequity in incarceration
Maryland joins DC, 40 other states suing Meta, claiming mental health harms to children
Maryland begins unemployment planning for potential federal shutdown

